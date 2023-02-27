Cobra Gold 23: Chow Trade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines and Royal Thai Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment trade the food they eat in the field while operating during Exercise Cobra Gold at Chanthaburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)