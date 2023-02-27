Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    A video encapsulating the 2023 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 19:25
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course, by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

