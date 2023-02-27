A video encapsulating the 2023 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Turnbull)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 19:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875375
|VIRIN:
|230304-F-CQ965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109490922
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course, by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT