2023 Marine Corps Trials - Powerlifting and Indoor Rowing B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875374" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment and international athletes, compete in the powerlifting and indoor rowing competitions during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam and Sgt. Ian Simmons)