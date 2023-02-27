U.S. Marine Corps athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment and international athletes, compete in the powerlifting and indoor rowing competitions during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam and Sgt. Ian Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875373
|VIRIN:
|230304-M-PQ699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109490899
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Powerlifting and Indoor Rowing Competition, by Sgt Ryan Pulliam and Sgt Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT