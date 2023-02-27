Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Marine Corps Trials - Powerlifting and Indoor Rowing Competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam and Sgt. Ian Simmons

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment and international athletes, compete in the powerlifting and indoor rowing competitions during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam and Sgt. Ian Simmons)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875373
    VIRIN: 230304-M-PQ699-1001
    Filename: DOD_109490899
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Powerlifting and Indoor Rowing Competition, by Sgt Ryan Pulliam and Sgt Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WWR
    WoundedWarriorRegiment
    AdaptiveSports
    TeamMarineCorps
    2023 Marine Corps Trials
    23MCT

