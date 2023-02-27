African and international forces from nearly 30 countries participate and conduct training at Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 1-3, 2023. Flintlock provides an opportunity, along with other U.S. military-hosted events, for African nations to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate the collective ability to adapt and overcome the terrorist threat. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875368
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-UN767-1051
|Filename:
|DOD_109490667
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|VOLTA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maritime training takes center stage during Flintlock, by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT