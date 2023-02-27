Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime training takes center stage during Flintlock

    VOLTA, GHANA

    03.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    African and international forces from nearly 30 countries participate and conduct training at Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 1-3, 2023. Flintlock provides an opportunity, along with other U.S. military-hosted events, for African nations to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate the collective ability to adapt and overcome the terrorist threat. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875368
    VIRIN: 230303-A-UN767-1051
    Filename: DOD_109490667
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: VOLTA, GH

    This work, Maritime training takes center stage during Flintlock, by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Flintlock
    Flintlock23

