Iowa Air Guard awarded Meritorious Unit Award for Operation Allies Welcome

During their March Training weekend, members of the Iowa Air National Guard learned that they were the recipients the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award as a result of the state’s involvement in Operation Allies Welcome during 2021.



The announcement for members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa came at a commanders call event during the training weekend.



“Its good to see the recognition come back from the national level of the Wing’s efforts”



According to the citation, the award was a direct result of Iowa Airmen’s involvement in operations “Allies Welcome and Allies Refuge following the evacuation of Afghanistan.



Lt Col Jenifer Carlson was with a group of volunteers from Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and Des Moines’ 132nd Wing who received extremely short notice orders to help with Operations that were taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.



“We knew how many people, and enlisted vs officer, and that was pretty much it,” (splice) “So when you got out there they would look at your AFSC and see where you work best in the organization.”



Carlson said the group provided logistics and sustainment support as part of the Afghan refugee operation at Fort Dix. She said the tasking was outside what was consider “Normal,” but added that being a part of the operation gave them a front row seat to an historical event.



“It was a remarkable point in American history for the event, to participate in such an operation”



Carson said that she came to another realization about the people she was serving during the deployment.



“As they’re getting ready to head out the door what you realize that you got to interact with some of Americas newest citizens.”



As Carlson and the rest of the unit attended the awards event in Sioux City they were left with a heart felt thank you, from their commander, but now also have an award as a reminder of their contribution to a successful operation.



In Sioux City, Iowa I’m Senior Master Sgt. Vince De Groot



