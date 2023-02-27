Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew rescues boater March 3, 2023, near Mobile, Alabama. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report of a 40-foot sailing vessel taking on water with one person aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875365
|VIRIN:
|220303-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109490588
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard rescues boater 70 miles south of Mobile, Alabama., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT