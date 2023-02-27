Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues boater 70 miles south of Mobile, Alabama.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew rescues boater March 3, 2023, near Mobile, Alabama. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report of a 40-foot sailing vessel taking on water with one person aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875365
    VIRIN: 220303-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109490588
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues boater 70 miles south of Mobile, Alabama., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60
    Coast Guard
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT