SOCAFRICA provides LOAC training to African Partners

Special Operations Command Africa legal representatives provide Law of Armed Conflict training to African partners participating in Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 4, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)
