Best Warrior Contest

Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL., on March 3, 2023. Soldiers in the Army National Guard gather to compete, build esprit de corps, and represent their Units. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Victor Jeronimo)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875362
|VIRIN:
|230304-Z-KP806-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109490543
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
