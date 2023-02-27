Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer PT Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Engineer Battalions across the 82nd Airborne Division have a PT competition on Fort Bragg, NC, March 3, 2023. The PT competition was established to build esprit de corps and lethality amongst Paratroopers, who are ready to deploy in 18 hours or less. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875359
    VIRIN: 230303-A-ID763-205
    PIN: 1234
    Filename: DOD_109490540
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer PT Competition, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Engineers
    ACFT
    ADSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT