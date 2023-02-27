Engineer PT Competition

Engineer Battalions across the 82nd Airborne Division have a PT competition on Fort Bragg, NC, March 3, 2023. The PT competition was established to build esprit de corps and lethality amongst Paratroopers, who are ready to deploy in 18 hours or less. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 12:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875359
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-ID763-205
|PIN:
|1234
|Filename:
|DOD_109490540
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
