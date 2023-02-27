Engineer PT Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Engineer Battalions across the 82nd Airborne Division have a PT competition on Fort Bragg, NC, March 3, 2023. The PT competition was established to build esprit de corps and lethality amongst Paratroopers, who are ready to deploy in 18 hours or less. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)