    Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Pfc. Victor Mejia-Jeronimo 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL., on March 3, 2023. Soldiers in the Army National Guard gather to compete, build esprit de corps, and represent their Units. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Victor Jeronimo)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875354
    VIRIN: 230304-Z-KP806-1001
    Filename: DOD_109490319
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 

    This work, Best Warrior Competition, by PFC Victor Mejia-Jeronimo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Blanding
    Florida National Guard
    Best Warrior

