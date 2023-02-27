African and international partners conduct training in: Counter-IED, TCCC and Weapons

Special Forces from 29 countries partner for Flintlock to learn advanced skills in counter-improvised explosive device, tactical combat casualty care, and weapons in Daboya, Ghana, March 1-3, 2023. Exercises like Flintlock help strengthen the defense capabilities of African governments and regional organizations to address security threats more effectively – ultimately opening opportunities and reducing threats to the international community abroad and at home. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875353
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-UN699-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109490215
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
