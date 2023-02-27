Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers practice clearing rooms and attacking the enemy at a simulated training site while training with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Exercise Flintlock 2023 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 3, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashlind House)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875351
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-BW912-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109490100
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers continue their training at Flintlock 2023, by SGT Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS
