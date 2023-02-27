Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers continue their training at Flintlock 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers practice clearing rooms and attacking the enemy at a simulated training site while training with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Exercise Flintlock 2023 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 3, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashlind House)