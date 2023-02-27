Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers continue their training at Flintlock 2023

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ashlind House 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers practice clearing rooms and attacking the enemy at a simulated training site while training with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Exercise Flintlock 2023 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 3, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashlind House)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875351
    VIRIN: 230303-A-BW912-2001
    Filename: DOD_109490100
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: CI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers continue their training at Flintlock 2023, by SGT Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

