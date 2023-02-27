U.S. Marine Corps athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment and international athletes, take part in the 2023 Marine Corps Trials opening ceremony on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 3, 2023. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam and Sgt. Ian Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875333
|VIRIN:
|230303-M-TX547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109489650
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony B-Roll, by Sgt Ryan Pulliam and Sgt Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT