    Florida National Guard Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Pfc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers conduct the Best Warrior competition, an event that identifies and recognizes soldiers in active, Special Operations, National Guard and reserve components of the United States Army. On the second day of the event, FLNG soldiers conducted land navigational exercises, warrior tasks and battle drills, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Alexander Helman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875329
    VIRIN: 230203-A-LB058-208
    Filename: DOD_109489525
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

