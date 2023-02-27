Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers conduct the Best Warrior competition, an event that identifies and recognizes soldiers in active, Special Operations, National Guard and reserve components of the United States Army. On the second day of the event, FLNG soldiers conducted land navigational exercises, warrior tasks and battle drills, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Alexander Helman)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875329
|VIRIN:
|230203-A-LB058-208
|Filename:
|DOD_109489525
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition, by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
