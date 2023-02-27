Navy Marine Corps Relief Society 2023 Fund Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Public Service Announcement is for the 2023 annual Active Duty Fund Drive for the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society in the Marine Corps Installations-East region, on Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, March 1, 2023. The drive raises awareness about the programs and services available from the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and aims to raise funds to support the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)