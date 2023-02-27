Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society 2023 Fund Drive

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The Public Service Announcement is for the 2023 annual Active Duty Fund Drive for the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society in the Marine Corps Installations-East region, on Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, March 1, 2023. The drive raises awareness about the programs and services available from the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and aims to raise funds to support the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 18:14
    Location: NC, US

    NEW RIVER
    Marine Corps Installations East
    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Fund Drive
    MCI
    COMMSTRAT

