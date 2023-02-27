The Public Service Announcement is for the 2023 annual Active Duty Fund Drive for the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society in the Marine Corps Installations-East region, on Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, March 1, 2023. The drive raises awareness about the programs and services available from the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and aims to raise funds to support the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 18:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|875322
|VIRIN:
|230301-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109489391
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society 2023 Fund Drive, by Cpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
