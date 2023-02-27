Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truck Convoy Footage

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Drone footage of a truck convoy being operated in Puerto Rico by Army Reserve soldiers, Feb. 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875312
    VIRIN: 230303-A-MG717-0001
    Filename: DOD_109489284
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truck Convoy Footage, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    88M
    HMMWVs
    Load Handling System vehicles
    M1088 tractor truck
    Tactical Water Purification System (TWPS)
    Convoy Movement

