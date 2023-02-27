Drone footage of a truck convoy being operated in Puerto Rico by Army Reserve soldiers, Feb. 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875312
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-MG717-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109489284
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Truck Convoy Footage, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT