181st MFTB Best OC/T Competition

Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade and the 86th Training Division compete in the 181st MFTB Best Observer Coach/Trainer competition Feb. 27-March 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The competition created an opportunity to provide special recognition to First Army OC/Ts who have demonstrated military performance, leadership and achievements in their daily duties. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)