    181st MFTB Best OC/T Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade and the 86th Training Division compete in the 181st MFTB Best Observer Coach/Trainer competition Feb. 27-March 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The competition created an opportunity to provide special recognition to First Army OC/Ts who have demonstrated military performance, leadership and achievements in their daily duties. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875308
    VIRIN: 230303-A-FK859-428
    Filename: DOD_109489273
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Best OC/T Competition, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    86th Training Division
    86th TD

