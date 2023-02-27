Niger soldiers shoot at 400m range - Flintlock 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Niger Special Operation Force conduct shooting drills with Canadian Special Operations Forces Command near Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, March 2, 2023. Exercise Flintlock supports USAFRICOM campaign objectives through the communication of multilateral training focused on countering-violent extremist threats and crisis response in northwest Africa, as well as messaging on the strengthening of partnerships. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)