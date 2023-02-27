Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Niger soldiers shoot at 400m range - Flintlock 2023

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Clara Soria 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of Niger Special Operation Force conduct shooting drills with Canadian Special Operations Forces Command near Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, March 2, 2023. Exercise Flintlock supports USAFRICOM campaign objectives through the communication of multilateral training focused on countering-violent extremist threats and crisis response in northwest Africa, as well as messaging on the strengthening of partnerships. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI 

    Flintlock23

