Members of Niger Special Operation Force conduct shooting drills with Canadian Special Operations Forces Command near Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, March 2, 2023. Exercise Flintlock supports USAFRICOM campaign objectives through the communication of multilateral training focused on countering-violent extremist threats and crisis response in northwest Africa, as well as messaging on the strengthening of partnerships. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875300
|VIRIN:
|230302-A-US397-1083
|Filename:
|DOD_109489101
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ABIDJAN, CI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Niger soldiers shoot at 400m range - Flintlock 2023, by SPC Clara Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
