Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surveying a survey technician

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RED WING, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Cole Atkinson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District survey technician, explains what his job entails.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875298
    VIRIN: 230217-A-AB038-412
    Filename: DOD_109488983
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: RED WING, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surveying a survey technician, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lake Pepin
    ice measurements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT