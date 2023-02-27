Corps begins annual ice measurements on Lake Pepin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cole Atkinson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District survey technician, discusses the annual ice measurements on Lake Pepin.



The Corps takes ice measurements on Lake Pepin annually to forecast the navigational outlook. Lake Pepin’s ice thickness is measured because it’s the widest naturally occurring part of the Mississippi River. The lake’s ice is the last major barrier for vessels reaching the head of the navigation channel in St. Paul, Minnesota.