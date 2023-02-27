Cole Atkinson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District survey technician, discusses the annual ice measurements on Lake Pepin.
The Corps takes ice measurements on Lake Pepin annually to forecast the navigational outlook. Lake Pepin’s ice thickness is measured because it’s the widest naturally occurring part of the Mississippi River. The lake’s ice is the last major barrier for vessels reaching the head of the navigation channel in St. Paul, Minnesota.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 22:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875287
|VIRIN:
|230217-A-AB038-752
|Filename:
|DOD_109488789
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|RED WING, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps begins annual ice measurements on Lake Pepin, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
