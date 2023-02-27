Chaplain Discusses His Role With 'Justified Accord'

Army Chaplain (Maj.) Scott McGowan, assigned to 79th Troop Command, Massachusetts National Guard, explains his role during Exercise Justified Accord 2023 in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2023. Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, the multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.
Video by Army Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker
