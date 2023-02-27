Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Discusses His Role With 'Justified Accord'

    KENYA

    03.03.2023

    Video by Matthew Hilborn 

    Defense.gov         

    Army Chaplain (Maj.) Scott McGowan, assigned to 79th Troop Command, Massachusetts National Guard, explains his role during Exercise Justified Accord 2023 in Isiolo, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2023. Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, the multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.

    Video by Army Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

