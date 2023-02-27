Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MOH-John Chapman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg #MedalOfHonor Recipient, TSgt. John Chapman (posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant):
    Without regard for his own safety, Sergeant Chapman immediately engaged, moving in the direction of the closest enemy position despite coming under heavy fire from multiple directions. He fearlessly charged an enemy bunker, up a steep incline in thigh-deep snow and into hostile fire, directly engaging the enemy. Upon reaching the bunker, Sergeant Chapman assaulted and cleared the position, killing all enemy occupants. With complete disregard for his own life, Sergeant Chapman deliberately moved from cover only 12 meters from the enemy, and exposed himself once again to attack a second bunker, from which an emplaced machine gun was firing on his team. During this assault from an exposed position directly in the line of intense fire, Sergeant Chapman was struck and injured by enemy fire. Despite severe, mortal wounds, he continued to fight relentlessly, sustaining a violent engagement with multiple enemy personnel before making the ultimate sacrifice. By his heroic actions and extraordinary valor, sacrificing his life for the lives of his teammates, Technical Sergeant Chapman upheld the highest traditions of military service and reflected great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.
    #HistoryContinues #MarchToLiberty #LibertyForAll
    For more information: https://www.cmohs.org/recipients/john-a-chapman
    https://static.dma.mil/usaf/medalofhonor-chapman/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875278
    VIRIN: 230303-A-IV289-001
    Filename: DOD_109488539
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOH-John Chapman, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT