President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 13:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875273
|Filename:
|DOD_109488477
|Length:
|00:22:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Awards the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT