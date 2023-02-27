Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Awards the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis

    03.03.2023

    President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 13:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875273
    Filename: DOD_109488477
    Length: 00:22:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Awards the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Paris Davis

