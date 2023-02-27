Green Beret Receives Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black Special Forces officers in U.S. history. On June 17, 1965, Davis led a team of four Green Berets and South Vietnamese volunteers against hundreds of North Vietnamese forces near Bong Son, Vietnam. Davis is being honored for rescuing his men despite injuries from grenade fragments that he had sustained in a nearly 19-hour battle that pushed back the enemy.
|03.03.2023
|03.03.2023 12:44
|Briefings
|875263
|DOD_109488335
|00:24:13
|DC, US
|0
|0
