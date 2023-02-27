Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Beret Receives Medal of Honor

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black Special Forces officers in U.S. history. On June 17, 1965, Davis led a team of four Green Berets and South Vietnamese volunteers against hundreds of North Vietnamese forces near Bong Son, Vietnam. Davis is being honored for rescuing his men despite injuries from grenade fragments that he had sustained in a nearly 19-hour battle that pushed back the enemy.

