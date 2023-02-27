Headquarters Company of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade changes command

U.S. Army Capt. Seth Gray, outgoing company commander, Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, battalion commander, and Capt. Brittany Belcher, the incoming commander, transfer command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, in a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 2, 2023. A change of command is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 09:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875250
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-DP764-390
|Filename:
|DOD_109487766
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
