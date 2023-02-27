Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Company of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade changes command

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Seth Gray, outgoing company commander, Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, battalion commander, and Capt. Brittany Belcher, the incoming commander, transfer command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, in a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 2, 2023. A change of command is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875250
    VIRIN: 230303-A-DP764-390
    Filename: DOD_109487766
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters Company of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade changes command, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Command
    leaders
    headquarters

