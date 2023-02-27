Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schutzenschnur

    FRITZLAR, HE, GERMANY

    03.03.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    10 U.S. Soldiers assigned to units at Sembach Kaserne in Germany recently earned a Schutzenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency.

    This work, Schutzenschnur, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

