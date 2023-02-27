10 U.S. Soldiers assigned to units at Sembach Kaserne in Germany recently earned a Schutzenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 10:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875249
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-QI808-0100
|PIN:
|230303
|Filename:
|DOD_109487734
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FRITZLAR, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Schutzenschnur, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
