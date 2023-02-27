Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    347th RQG, 820th BDG participate in mass casualty training

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group and 820th Base Defense Group, participated in a mass casualty training event as part of a week-long deployment-readiness exercise at Grand Bay Range, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2023. During this training, 20 simulated wounded patients were triaged and extracted, allowing the units to build on their skills and teamwork along the way. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875247
    VIRIN: 230223-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_109487719
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 347th RQG, 820th BDG participate in mass casualty training, by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF

    Flying Tigers

    23d Wing

    820th BDG

    347th RQG

