347th RQG, 820th BDG participate in mass casualty training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group and 820th Base Defense Group, participated in a mass casualty training event as part of a week-long deployment-readiness exercise at Grand Bay Range, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2023. During this training, 20 simulated wounded patients were triaged and extracted, allowing the units to build on their skills and teamwork along the way. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|02.23.2023
|03.03.2023 09:33
|Package
|875247
|230223-F-TT702-1001
|DOD_109487719
|00:01:28
|GA, US
|0
|0
USAF
Flying Tigers
23d Wing
820th BDG
347th RQG
