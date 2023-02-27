347th RQG, 820th BDG participate in mass casualty training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group and 820th Base Defense Group, participated in a mass casualty training event as part of a week-long deployment-readiness exercise at Grand Bay Range, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2023. During this training, 20 simulated wounded patients were triaged and extracted, allowing the units to build on their skills and teamwork along the way. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)