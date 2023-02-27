US Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in an Innovation Boot Camp on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Mar. 1, 2023. The Innovation Boot Camp is being held to provide Marines with baseline training on 3D printing, CAD, Robotics and programming, where Marines compete in challenges throughout the week. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Jackson Kirkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875242
|VIRIN:
|230301-M-VL742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109487690
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines Participate in Innovation Boot Camp Day 2, by Cpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT