Florida manatees feed on seagrass at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 1, 2023. Florida manatees are herbivores, feeding solely on seagrass, algae and other vegetation systems in the southeastern United States. The marine mammals are managed jointly by both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|03.01.2023
|03.03.2023 09:44
|B-Roll
|875238
|230302-F-TE518-1001
|DOD_109487652
|00:02:01
|TAMPA, FL, US
|0
|0
