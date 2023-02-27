video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida manatees feed on seagrass at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 1, 2023. Florida manatees are herbivores, feeding solely on seagrass, algae and other vegetation systems in the southeastern United States. The marine mammals are managed jointly by both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)