Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida manatees feed on seagrass at MacDill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Florida manatees feed on seagrass at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 1, 2023. Florida manatees are herbivores, feeding solely on seagrass, algae and other vegetation systems in the southeastern United States. The marine mammals are managed jointly by both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875238
    VIRIN: 230302-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_109487652
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida manatees feed on seagrass at MacDill, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wildlife
    Manatee
    Tampa
    Manatees
    marine biology
    FWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT