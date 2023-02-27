Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Russia’s war against Ukraine: Kremlin’s litany of lies (international)

    BELGIUM

    03.03.2023

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis

    One year ago, Russia launched its illegal invasion of Ukraine. As their forces continue to relentlessly attack the country, Russian officials keep spreading blatant lies and disinformation about their brutal war against a peaceful country.
    Russia claimed it had no plans to attack Ukraine, and yet it did. Russia claimed it would not target civilians, while many civilians have been killed and wounded, with hospitals, homes, schools and critical infrastructure destroyed across the country. Despite the Kremlin’s continued litany of lies, denials and disinformation, their real intentions are clear for the world to see.
    As Russia launches new offensives, NATO Allies stand in solidarity with Ukraine and will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.
    Transcript

    —SOUNDBITE IN RUSSIAN —

    Vladimir Putin
    Russian President
    “It is not our plan to occupy Ukrainian territory. We do not intend to impose anything on anyone by force.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    Vladimir Putin, Russian President
    24 February 2022

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022

    RUSSIA LAUNCHED A FULL-SCALE INVASION OF UKRAINE

    THE COUNTRY IS STILL UNDER ATTACK

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    “[…] the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation […] do not carry out strikes against civilian targets or civilian infrastructure.”

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for Russian President Putin
    1 July 2022

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    SINCE THE START OF THE INVASION
    HOMES, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS HAVE BEEN BOMBED

    AS WELL AS CRITICAL ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    "[…] the whole of NATO is fighting against us"

    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian Foreign Minister
    2 February 2023

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NATO IS NOT AT WAR WITH RUSSIA.

    ALLIES ARE HELPING UKRAINE
    TO UPHOLD ITS RIGHT
    TO SELF-DEFENCE

    THIS RIGHT IS ENSHRINED IN THE UN CHARTER


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    ONE YEAR ON

    PUTIN’S REGIME KEEPS ON LYING TO THE WORLD

    MOBILISING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ADDITIONAL TROOPS

    CONTINUING ITS ILLEGAL WAR OF AGGRESSION

    WE WILL SUPPORT UKRAINE
    FOR AS LONG AS IT TAKES

    This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material. Some footage courtesy of DVIDS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875236
    VIRIN: 230303-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109487649
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

