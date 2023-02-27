Russia’s war against Ukraine: Kremlin’s litany of lies (international)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis



One year ago, Russia launched its illegal invasion of Ukraine. As their forces continue to relentlessly attack the country, Russian officials keep spreading blatant lies and disinformation about their brutal war against a peaceful country.

Russia claimed it had no plans to attack Ukraine, and yet it did. Russia claimed it would not target civilians, while many civilians have been killed and wounded, with hospitals, homes, schools and critical infrastructure destroyed across the country. Despite the Kremlin’s continued litany of lies, denials and disinformation, their real intentions are clear for the world to see.

As Russia launches new offensives, NATO Allies stand in solidarity with Ukraine and will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Transcript



—SOUNDBITE IN RUSSIAN —



Vladimir Putin

Russian President

“It is not our plan to occupy Ukrainian territory. We do not intend to impose anything on anyone by force.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

24 February 2022



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022



RUSSIA LAUNCHED A FULL-SCALE INVASION OF UKRAINE



THE COUNTRY IS STILL UNDER ATTACK



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



“[…] the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation […] do not carry out strikes against civilian targets or civilian infrastructure.”



Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for Russian President Putin

1 July 2022



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

SINCE THE START OF THE INVASION

HOMES, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS HAVE BEEN BOMBED



AS WELL AS CRITICAL ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



"[…] the whole of NATO is fighting against us"



Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister

2 February 2023



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



NATO IS NOT AT WAR WITH RUSSIA.



ALLIES ARE HELPING UKRAINE

TO UPHOLD ITS RIGHT

TO SELF-DEFENCE



THIS RIGHT IS ENSHRINED IN THE UN CHARTER





— TEXT ON SCREEN —



ONE YEAR ON



PUTIN’S REGIME KEEPS ON LYING TO THE WORLD



MOBILISING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ADDITIONAL TROOPS



CONTINUING ITS ILLEGAL WAR OF AGGRESSION



WE WILL SUPPORT UKRAINE

FOR AS LONG AS IT TAKES



This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material. Some footage courtesy of DVIDS.