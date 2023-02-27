Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th FS and AMU at NAS Key West

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force personnel with the 60th Fighter Squadron and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, conduct training ops at Naval Air Station Key West from Feb. 10- Mar. 3, 2023. The 60th FS and AMU traveled to NAS Key West to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, focus on the training mission, practice skills in a new environment and build camaraderie in the units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875235
    VIRIN: 230213-F-MX664-1001
    Filename: DOD_109487648
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

    Lightning
    Florida
    Key West
    F-35A
    33rd FW

