U.S. Air Force personnel with the 60th Fighter Squadron and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, conduct training ops at Naval Air Station Key West from Feb. 10- Mar. 3, 2023. The 60th FS and AMU traveled to NAS Key West to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, focus on the training mission, practice skills in a new environment and build camaraderie in the units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875235
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-MX664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109487648
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 60th FS and AMU at NAS Key West, by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
