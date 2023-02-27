60th FS and AMU at NAS Key West

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force personnel with the 60th Fighter Squadron and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, conduct training ops at Naval Air Station Key West from Feb. 10- Mar. 3, 2023. The 60th FS and AMU traveled to NAS Key West to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, focus on the training mission, practice skills in a new environment and build camaraderie in the units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)