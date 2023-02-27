Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Rotating Detonation Engines (RDE)

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    A Rotating Detonation Engine, RDE, is essentially a more compact and efficient method of creating thrust for a wide variety of military relevant systems. These mechanically simple engines have no moving parts making them less complex than gas turbine engines and therefore potentially lower cost and simpler to manufacture.

    RDEs rapidly burn fuel via a supersonically travelling detonation wave; this in turn delivers high performance in a small volume. This volume savings can be used to increase fuel and/or payload volume providing potential range, speed, and affordability benefits compared to rockets, ramjets, and gas-turbines.

    This rapidly developing technology enables a wide range of military applications including air-to-ground, air-to-air and surface weapons. Building on sustained Air Force and Navy investment, current research is targeted at expeditiously transitioning truly disruptive effects to the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 08:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875234
    VIRIN: 230301-O-HW161-639
    Filename: DOD_109487621
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Rotating Detonation Engines (RDE), by Bradley Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Propulsion
    AFRL
    AFMC
    RDE
    Aerospace System Directorate

