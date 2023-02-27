Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Fusion-based Target Recognition Systems

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Aircraft pilots need accurate and reliable target information quickly to drive decision-making. Single sensor ATR systems are less robust to natural and adversary-induced difficult deployment conditions. Multi-sensor fusion provides robustness as different sensors will have complementary strengths and weaknesses to the varied operating conditions. In addition, fusion can combine information from current-generation sensors to enhance the warfighter's capability, significantly exceeding performance of single-sensor ATRs. Furthermore, the transition of this fusion capability is far more timely than next-generation sensor capability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875231
    VIRIN: 230301-O-HW161-072
    Filename: DOD_109487616
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AFRL
    ATR
    AFMC
    Sensor Directorate
    Sensor Fusion

