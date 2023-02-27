AFRL Fusion-based Target Recognition Systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875231" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircraft pilots need accurate and reliable target information quickly to drive decision-making. Single sensor ATR systems are less robust to natural and adversary-induced difficult deployment conditions. Multi-sensor fusion provides robustness as different sensors will have complementary strengths and weaknesses to the varied operating conditions. In addition, fusion can combine information from current-generation sensors to enhance the warfighter's capability, significantly exceeding performance of single-sensor ATRs. Furthermore, the transition of this fusion capability is far more timely than next-generation sensor capability.