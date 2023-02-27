AFRL Fusion-based Target Recognition Systems

Aircraft pilots need accurate and reliable target information quickly to drive decision-making. Single sensor ATR systems are less robust to natural and adversary-induced difficult deployment conditions. Multi-sensor fusion provides robustness as different sensors will have complementary strengths and weaknesses to the varied operating conditions. In addition, fusion can combine information from current-generation sensors to enhance the warfighter's capability, significantly exceeding performance of single-sensor ATRs. Furthermore, the transition of this fusion capability is far more timely than next-generation sensor capability.
