Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tabletop Thursdays - Ramstein Club E' Video Series (1080p Broll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Lower enlisted are encouraged to bring-your-own-board-game or play with the other groups at the Ramstein Enlisted Club’s Tabletop Thursdays, starting at 6 p.m. every Thursday night. Play a new game or gather your friends together for a tabletop roleplaying session. (U.S. Air Force Video Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875222
    VIRIN: 230126-F-FK174-003
    Filename: DOD_109487491
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recreation
    Board Games
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Ramstein Enlisted Club
    86FSS
    AFN Video Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT