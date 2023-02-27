Tabletop Thursdays - Ramstein Club E' Video Series (1080p with graphics)

Lower enlisted are encouraged to bring-your-own-board-game or play with the other groups at the Ramstein Enlisted Club’s Tabletop Thursdays, starting at 6 p.m. every Thursday night. Play a new game or gather your friends together for a tabletop roleplaying session. (U.S. Air Force Video Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 07:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875221
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-FK174-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109487445
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
