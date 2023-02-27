Army Financial Management Technician Staff Sgt Kimberly Ruiz discusses the financial support her team provides to Flintlock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kimberly Ruiz a Financial Management Technician with Bravo Company, 106th Finance Battalion, explains her role at Flintlock’s Contingency Support Location as a Disbursing Agent and the impact the Finance Support Team plays in supporting this year’s exercise in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2023. Flintlock reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremists throughout the region. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)