U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kimberly Ruiz a Financial Management Technician with Bravo Company, 106th Finance Battalion, explains her role at Flintlock’s Contingency Support Location as a Disbursing Agent and the impact the Finance Support Team plays in supporting this year’s exercise in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2023. Flintlock reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremists throughout the region. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 08:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875218
|VIRIN:
|230224-A-UH083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109487440
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Financial Management Technician Staff Sgt Kimberly Ruiz discusses the financial support her team provides to Flintlock, by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
