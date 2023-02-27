Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Financial Management Technician Staff Sgt Kimberly Ruiz discusses the financial support her team provides to Flintlock

    GHANA

    03.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kimberly Ruiz a Financial Management Technician with Bravo Company, 106th Finance Battalion, explains her role at Flintlock’s Contingency Support Location as a Disbursing Agent and the impact the Finance Support Team plays in supporting this year’s exercise in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2023. Flintlock reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremists throughout the region. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875218
    VIRIN: 230224-A-UH083-1001
    Filename: DOD_109487440
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Financial Management Technician Staff Sgt Kimberly Ruiz discusses the financial support her team provides to Flintlock, by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Finance
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

