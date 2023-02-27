386th ELRS; getting the mission done

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron inventory small arms protective inserts at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 7, 2023. SAPIs are designed to protect personnel from high-velocity rounds. The inventorying and issuing of such equipment is an integral part of supplying warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
02.07.2023
03.03.2023
|Video Productions
|875203
|220207-F-DG885-1001
|DOD_109487223
|00:00:18
ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|0
|0
