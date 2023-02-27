Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th ELRS; getting the mission done

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron inventory small arms protective inserts at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 7, 2023. SAPIs are designed to protect personnel from high-velocity rounds. The inventorying and issuing of such equipment is an integral part of supplying warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875203
    VIRIN: 220207-F-DG885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109487223
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ELRS; getting the mission done, by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    LRS
    386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    ELRS
    small arms protective insert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT