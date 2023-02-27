video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875197" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines competed for the best mess competition on Mar. 1, 2023 at Camp Hansen, Japan. The 12th Marines won best mess on Okinawa and the William Pendleton Thomas Hill award would culminate that mess hall the best one in the entire Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher/Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)