    Best Mess

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines competed for the best mess competition on Mar. 1, 2023 at Camp Hansen, Japan. The 12th Marines won best mess on Okinawa and the William Pendleton Thomas Hill award would culminate that mess hall the best one in the entire Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher/Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 00:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875197
    VIRIN: 230302-F-SS704-911
    Filename: DOD_109487150
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Mess, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Mess

