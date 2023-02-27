230303-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 3, 2023) - A spotlight on Angela Lewis, a Biology teacher at Kinnick High School located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 21:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875195
|VIRIN:
|230303-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109487008
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Spotlight - Angela Lewis, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
