C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, evacuate to MacDill AFB, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 21:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875194
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-TE518-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109486991
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT