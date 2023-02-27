Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, evacuate to MacDill AFB, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 21:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875194
    VIRIN: 230502-F-TE518-1006
    Filename: DOD_109486991
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Little Rock
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    C-130

