Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Spark Innovation Lab Takes Steps in Upgrading Cold Weather Gear

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Justin Crawford, 3rd Wing Director of Innovation and Senior Airman Shawn McDermott, 176th Wing Director of Inovation share Acrtic Spark cold weather gear testing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 22:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 875182
    VIRIN: 230302-F-FH810-1005
    Filename: DOD_109486549
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Spark Innovation Lab Takes Steps in Upgrading Cold Weather Gear, by A1C Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    Gear
    Cold
    JBER
    Arctic Spark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT