    Coast Guard Cutter Decisive decommissioning ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard Cutter Decisive is decommissioned during a ceremony at Pensacola, Florida, March 2, 2023. During the ceremony, the Coast Guard retired Decisive after its 55 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875175
    VIRIN: 230302-G-YI678-2000
    Filename: DOD_109486289
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Decommissioning
    Coast Guard
    Decisive
    CGC Decisive

