The Coast Guard Cutter Decisive is decommissioned during a ceremony at Pensacola, Florida, March 2, 2023. During the ceremony, the Coast Guard retired Decisive after its 55 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875175
|VIRIN:
|230302-G-YI678-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109486289
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Decisive decommissioning ceremony, by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
