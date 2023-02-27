Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernizing the Fight from Above: Testing and Training on Critical Capability Using New Technology

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Casey Brumbach 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps test the RQ-28A drone at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023. This specially designed UAV was tested on a unique ability to drop live grenades in the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 15:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 875168
    VIRIN: 230222-A-OY138-445
    Filename: DOD_109486264
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    This work, Modernizing the Fight from Above: Testing and Training on Critical Capability Using New Technology, by SPC Casey Brumbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grenades
    UAV
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Innovation
    DEVCOM
    Fort Liberty

