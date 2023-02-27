A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps test the RQ-28A drone at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023. This specially designed UAV was tested on a unique ability to drop live grenades in the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 15:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|875168
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-OY138-445
|Filename:
|DOD_109486264
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modernizing the Fight from Above: Testing and Training on Critical Capability Using New Technology, by SPC Casey Brumbach, identified by DVIDS
