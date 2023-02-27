The 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron at JBSA-Randolph AFB, TX, has won the Fire Prevention Program of the Year award for having the best fire prevention program in the Air Force. Through prioritizing education, prevention, and training, this squadron is committed to ensuring the safety of their base community. Congratulations to the 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron on this incredible achievement!
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 14:47
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|875164
|VIRIN:
|230301-O-YB458-987
|Filename:
|DOD_109486204
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Program of the Year, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT