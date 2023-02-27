video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875164" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron at JBSA-Randolph AFB, TX, has won the Fire Prevention Program of the Year award for having the best fire prevention program in the Air Force. Through prioritizing education, prevention, and training, this squadron is committed to ensuring the safety of their base community. Congratulations to the 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron on this incredible achievement!