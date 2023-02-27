Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Program of the Year

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron at JBSA-Randolph AFB, TX, has won the Fire Prevention Program of the Year award for having the best fire prevention program in the Air Force. Through prioritizing education, prevention, and training, this squadron is committed to ensuring the safety of their base community. Congratulations to the 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron on this incredible achievement!

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:47
    TAGS

    Congratulations
    SafetyFirst
    FirePrevention
    502d CE

