    Columbia University's, Dr. Lisa Miller discusses the Science of Spirituality during the H2F Spiritual Readiness Domain Deep Dive

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875158
    VIRIN: 230301-D-UW048-657
    Filename: DOD_109486117
    Length: 00:54:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbia University's, Dr. Lisa Miller discusses the Science of Spirituality during the H2F Spiritual Readiness Domain Deep Dive, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VictoryStartsHERE
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F

