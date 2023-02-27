Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Infantry Division H2F Program Director, Joe Cruz, discusses ways to incorporate the Spiritual Domain within an H2F Program

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875156
    VIRIN: 230301-D-UW048-452
    Filename: DOD_109486114
    Length: 00:12:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Infantry Division H2F Program Director, Joe Cruz, discusses ways to incorporate the Spiritual Domain within an H2F Program, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VictoryStartsHere
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F

