Maj. Gen. John Kline and US Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen., Thomas Solhjem discuss how Commanders can incorporate the Spiritual Domain within their units
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875155
|VIRIN:
|230301-D-UW048-330
|Filename:
|DOD_109486113
|Length:
|00:14:16
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. John Kline and US Army Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen., Thomas Solhjem discuss how Commanders can incorporate the Spiritual Domain within their units, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT