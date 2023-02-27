Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. John Kline, Center for Initial Military Training Commanding General, opens the second installment of the Holistic Health and Fitness Domain Deep Dive with the Spiritual Readiness Domain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Maj. Gen. John Kline, Center for Initial Military Training Commanding General, opens the second installment of the H2F Domain Deep Dive with the Spiritual Readiness Domain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875154
    VIRIN: 230301-D-UW048-198
    Filename: DOD_109486103
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. John Kline, Center for Initial Military Training Commanding General, opens the second installment of the Holistic Health and Fitness Domain Deep Dive with the Spiritual Readiness Domain, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VictoryStartsHere
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT