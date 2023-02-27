Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:26 Category: Video Productions Video ID: 875154 VIRIN: 230301-D-UW048-198 Filename: DOD_109486103 Length: 00:03:55 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Maj. Gen. John Kline, Center for Initial Military Training Commanding General, opens the second installment of the Holistic Health and Fitness Domain Deep Dive with the Spiritual Readiness Domain, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.