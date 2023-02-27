Maj. Gen. John Kline, Center for Initial Military Training Commanding General, opens the second installment of the H2F Domain Deep Dive with the Spiritual Readiness Domain.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875154
|VIRIN:
|230301-D-UW048-198
|Filename:
|DOD_109486103
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. John Kline, Center for Initial Military Training Commanding General, opens the second installment of the Holistic Health and Fitness Domain Deep Dive with the Spiritual Readiness Domain, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT