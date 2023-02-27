Introducing the DHA Minute, a monthly news product for the Defense Health Agency team. Learn more about the new Director’s priorities for the agency in this clip.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 13:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875145
|VIRIN:
|230301-O-AV380-298
|Filename:
|DOD_109486031
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA Minute | Feb 2023, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
