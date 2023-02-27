Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Minute | Feb 2023

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    Introducing the DHA Minute, a monthly news product for the Defense Health Agency team. Learn more about the new Director’s priorities for the agency in this clip.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875145
    VIRIN: 230301-O-AV380-298
    Filename: DOD_109486031
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Minute | Feb 2023, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DHA #MHS #DHAMinute

